eBay · 23 mins ago
Refurb WD 3TB My Book USB 3.0 External HDD
$55 $82
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A Western Digital warranty applies, but the specific terms are unclear.
Features
  • data transfer rates up to 5Gb/s
  • WD Backup software
  • 256-bit AES hardware encryption
