New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Refurb WD 3TB My Book USB 3.0 External HDD
$55 $90
free shipping

That's a savings of $35 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A Western Digital warranty applies, but the specific terms are unclear.
Features
  • data transfer rates up to 5Gb/s
  • WD Backup software
  • 256-bit AES hardware encryption
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals External Hard Drives eBay Western Digital
3TB USB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register