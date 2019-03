Western Digital offers its refurbished Western Digital 2TB My Passport USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in several colors for $59.99. Coupon code "STARTSPRINGWD" cuts that to. With, that's $6 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $26 less than the best deal we could find for a new unit.) The HDD features 256-bit AES hardware encryption.Note: A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies.