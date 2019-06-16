New
B&H Photo Video · 55 mins ago
$40 $60
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the refurbished Western Digital 1TB Elements USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $7. (For further comparison, we saw one for $11 less in January.) Buy Now
- A 2-year warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it
- data transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s
eBay · 1 wk ago
Refurb Western Digital 1TB My Passport USB 3.0 External HDD
$30
free shipping
Western Digital via eBay offers its refurbished Western Digital 1TB My Passport USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Orange for $29.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our October mention and $25 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
- A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Seagate 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External HDD
$45
free shipping
Amazon offers the Seagate 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our January mention, and the best price we could find today by $5 for a similar model. Buy Now
- 18" USB 3.0 cable
- plug-and-play, no software required
- Model: STGX1000400
B&H Photo Video · 4 days ago
B&H Photo Video Father's Day Specials
up to $600 off
free shipping on select items
B&H Photo Video takes up to $600 off select cameras, laptops, audio equipment, and other electronics as part of its Father's Day Specials. Plus, select items receive free shipping. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 2 days ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to $900 off
B&H Photo Video takes up to $900 off a range of Apple products. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Save on iPads, MacBooks, iMacs, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 4 days ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
WD 500GB NVMe PCIe Internal SSD
$105
free shipping
Amazon offers the Western Digital Black 500GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 8Gbps Internal SSD for $104.99 with free shipping. (NextWarehouse and Newegg charge the same price). That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it for $15 less in our Black Friday mention. Buy Now
- read speeds of up to 3,400MB/s
- write speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2X0C
