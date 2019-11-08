New
eBay · 38 mins ago
Refurb WD 1TB Elements USB 3.0 Portable HDD
$38 $50
free shipping

That's $12 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
  • A 6-month Western Digital warranty applies.
Features
  • data transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals External Hard Drives eBay Western Digital
1TB USB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register