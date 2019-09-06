Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $9 under the best deal we could find for a new unit now, although we saw it for $9 less in our January mention. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Blue for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw it for $5 less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Seagate 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $44.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find for a similar model today by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the G-Technology 2TB G-Drive USB-C Solid State Drive for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Callaway via eBay takes up to 70% off new and used golf clubs and sets. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
That's tied with last weeks' mention and the lowest price we could find by $49 today. Buy Now
