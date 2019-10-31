New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Vizio V-Series 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV (2019 model)
$186 $219
free shipping

That's $112 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the best deal we've seen for any Vizio 50"-class 4K Smart TV. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • Add this item to your cart to get this discount.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR (with support for HDR10 & HLG)
  • SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: V505-G9
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/31/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay Vizio
LED 50" 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register