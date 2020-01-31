Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 59 mins ago
Refurb Vizio V-Series 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV (2019)
$186 $219
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $84. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • The discount applies in-cart.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR (with support for HDR10 & HLG)
  • SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: V505-G9
