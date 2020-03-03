Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Vizio V-Series 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV (2019)
$167 in cart $209
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen for any Vizio 50"-class 4K Smart TV. (It's also the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $103.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
  • The price drops in cart
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR (with support for HDR10 & HLG)
  • Remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
  • SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • Model: V505-G9
  • Expires 3/3/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
