Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker
$49 $100
free shipping

That's $169 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

  • No warranty information is provided.
  • Bluetooth
  • 8-hour battery life
  • Model: SP50-D5B
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
