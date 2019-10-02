Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $169 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $1 under our mention from last November and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $38. Buy Now at eBay
That's a buck under our April mention and $100 under the best price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now at eBay
It's the best we've seen and a low today by $5, although most merchants charge at least $107. Buy Now at Dell Home
It's $6 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $3.) Buy Now at Walmart
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a wide variety of home, garden, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $168 off list price and remains at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
Woot via Amazon offers the VIZIO SS2520-C6 2.0 TV Sound Stand in Black for $76.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $73.
Update: The price has dropped to $74.99. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $218 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best outright price we've seen and low today by $2. Buy Now at Walmart
