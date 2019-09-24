Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $201 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $1 under our mention from last November and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $38. Buy Now at eBay
That's a buck under our April mention and $100 under the best price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now at eBay
It's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and at least $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
A low by $11 and the second best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
That's tied as the best price we've seen for this new, and $168 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
Woot via Amazon offers the VIZIO SS2520-C6 2.0 TV Sound Stand in Black for $76.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $73.
Update: The price has dropped to $74.99. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied as the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $91.) Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with last week's mention, $198 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
