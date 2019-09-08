New
Walmart · 56 mins ago
Refurb Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker
$49 $145
free shipping

That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $96 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now

  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • Bluetooth
  • 8-hour battery life
  • Model: SP50-D5B
