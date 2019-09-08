Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $96 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose SoundLink Mini II Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $99.95. That's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we've seen – it's tied with our refurb mention from over a week ago, and $110 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now
AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Anker Soundcore Motion B 12-watt Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $19.99. Clip the $2 off coupon on the product page to drop that to $17.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and $12 less than you'd pay at another Anker storefront. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's $3 under our May mention, $5 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this shirt, as well as being a great price for a men's polo in general. Buy Now
It's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $10, although most charge $85 or more. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Vizio M-Series Quantum 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $629. (Non-members pay a $72.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $104. Shop Now
Woot via Amazon offers the VIZIO SS2520-C6 2.0 TV Sound Stand in Black for $76.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $73.
Update: The price has dropped to $74.99. Buy Now
That's the best deal we've seen for a new one, tied with our June mention, and $160 off list. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $21 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Sign In or Register