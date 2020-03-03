Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Vizio SmartCast 60" 4K HDR Ultra HD TV
$308 $385
free shipping

That's $172 less than you'd pay for a new one and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10 & HLG
  • SmartCast OS with streaming apps (including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube)
  • voice control from Google Assistant and Alexa devices
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: V605-G3
  • Expires 3/3/2020
