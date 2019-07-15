New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$248 $500
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Vizio D-Series 54.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $309.99. In-cart, that price drops to $247.99. With free shipping, that's $82 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $187.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution with HDR10 and HLG support
- SmartCast TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control
- remote control via smartphone with the SmartCast mobile app
- Model: D55-F2
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/15/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 day ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $248 off list price and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Walmart · 4 days ago
Refurb Vizio 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart Home Theater Display
$643 $2,000
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast 70" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Home Theater Display for $649.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $643.43. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $150.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it. Also, this does not include a TV tuner.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- adaptive LED backlight
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- integrated Chromecast
- 4 HDMI inputs
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Vizio 43" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart TV
$250 $368
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under last month's mention, which included a $100 Dell gift card, and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new one. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
- remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb LG 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$191 $428
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $239. In-cart, that drops to $191.20. With free shipping, that's $37 under our May mention, $237 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- 4K Active HDR with HDR10, HLG support
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 49UK6200PUA
Walmart · 3 days ago
LG 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$398 $528
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6200PUA
New
Ends Today
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
TCL 40" 1080p LED HDTV
$130 $350
free shipping
Today only, Amazon offers the TCL 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That is $170 off and is the lowest price we could find (although most sellers are charging $350, which is over list price.) Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 3 HDMI inputs and 1 USB
- Model: 40D100
New
eBay · 40 mins ago
Open-Box Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet
$193 $329
free shipping
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $240.99. In-cart that drops to $192.79. With free shipping, that's $48 under our mention from a six days ago and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Tech at eBay
Extra 20% off
free shipping
With various third-party sellers, eBay takes an extra 20% off select tech items. (Prices drop in cart.) Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB Android Tablet
$88 $199
free shipping
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box 12.7-oz. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB WiFi Android Tablet with a 16GB SD Card for $109.99. In cart, that price drops to $87.99. With free shipping, that's $12 under our March mention and $40 under what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now
Tips
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies. While essentially new, it may not come in its original packaging.
Features
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
Walmart · 1 day ago
Refurb Vizio SmartCast Wireless Speaker
$49
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $79 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: No warranty information is provided
Features
- Bluetooth
- 8-hour battery life
- Model: SP50-D5B
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Refurb Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar
$39
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $41 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 2-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
Features
- 70Hz to 19kHz frequency response
- 3.5mm stereo mini jack
- USB
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Vizio 38" 3.1-Ch. SmartCast Soundbar System
$128 $198
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio 38" 3.1-Channel SmartCast Soundbar System for $128 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now
Features
- 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- remote w/ LCD display
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.1, and USB
Sign In or Register