New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR UHD Smart TV
$248 $500
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Vizio D-Series 54.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $309.99. In-cart, that price drops to $247.99. With free shipping, that's $82 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $187.) Buy Now
Tips
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution with HDR10 and HLG support
  • SmartCast TV with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control
  • remote control via smartphone with the SmartCast mobile app
  • Model: D55-F2
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/15/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs eBay Vizio
Refurbished LED 55" 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register