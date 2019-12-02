Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$262 $478
pickup at Walmart

It's $216 under list and tied as the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to drop the price.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Vizio SmartCast with Chromecast & Vizio WatchFree
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • remote control via smartphone with the SmartCast mobile app
  • model: D55x-G1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Vizio
LED 55" 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register