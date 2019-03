3840x2160 (4K) native resolution

HDR10

802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1

Vizio SmartCast with built-in Chromecast

4 HDMI inputs

Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast E-Series 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Display for $699.99. Opt for in-storeto cut that toand avoid the $19.97 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the best price we've seen. (It's a low by $77 for a refurb today.). This tuner-free display features:Note: It comes with a 90-day warranty, although it's unclear who backs it.