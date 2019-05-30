Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast E-Series 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Display for $559.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut that to $554.33 and avoid the $19.97 shipping charge. That's $95 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also less than half of what you'd pay for it new elsewhere.) Buy Now
Tips
  • It comes with a 90-day warranty, although it's unclear who backs it
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
  • Vizio SmartCast with built-in Chromecast
  • 4 HDMI inputs