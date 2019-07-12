New
Walmart · 32 mins ago
$643 $650
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast 70" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Home Theater Display for $649.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $643.43. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $157.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it. Also, this does not include a TV tuner.
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- adaptive LED backlight
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- integrated Chromecast
- 4 HDMI inputs
Details
