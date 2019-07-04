New
Walmart · 24 mins ago
Refurb Vizio 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart Home Theater Display
$643 $2,000
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast 70" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Home Theater Display for $649.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $643.43. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $150.) Buy Now
Tips
  • A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it. Also, this does not include a TV tuner.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • adaptive LED backlight
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
  • integrated Chromecast
  • 4 HDMI inputs
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Vizio
Refurbished LED 70" 4K Flat HDR Smart TV
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register