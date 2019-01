3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution

HDR10 with Dolby Vision

802.11ac wireless

Vizio SmartCast capability with built-in Chromecast

4 HDMI inputs

Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Home Theater Display , model no. M65-E0, for $549.99. Opt for in-storeto cut that to. That's $5 under our mention from last March and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $255. Features include:Note: A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.