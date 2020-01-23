Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Vizio 55" LED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
$306 $360
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $54. (It's also $192 under the best price we found for a new unit.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • Apply coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" to get this discount.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
  • HDR with Dolby Vision
  • built-in Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Video, more)
  • 4 HDMI ports, USB
  • Model: M557-G0
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires 1/23/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
