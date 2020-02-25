Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Vizio 55" LED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
$245 in-cart $306
free shipping

That's $253 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • The discount applies at checkout.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
  • HDR with Dolby Vision
  • built-in Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Video, more)
  • 4 HDMI ports, USB
  • Model: M557-G0
