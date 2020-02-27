Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Vizio 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$216 in-cart $270
free shipping

That's $122 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • The price drops in-cart.
  • A 90-day seller warranty applies.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG support
  • WiFi SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
  • 3 HDMI ports; USB
  • Model: V555-G1
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
