That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $72 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Vizio M-Series Quantum 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $629. (Non-members pay a $72.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $104. Shop Now
That's the best deal we've seen for a new one, tied with our June mention, and $160 off list. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $198 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $10 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio 65" P-Series Quantum X 4K HDR LED Flat Ultra HD Smart Television (2019 model) for $1,399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $100, but most retailers charge $1,600 or more. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $11 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $3 under our May mention, $5 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this shirt, as well as being a great price for a men's polo in general. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
It's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $10, although most charge $85 or more. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $96 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Woot via Amazon offers the VIZIO SS2520-C6 2.0 TV Sound Stand in Black for $76.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $73.
Update: The price has dropped to $74.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $21 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $339.99 with free shipping. That's $138 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it was $20 less three weeks ago.) Buy Now
