Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $209.99. Opt for in-storeto drop it to. That's $90 under our mention of a new one from four days ago and $90 less than the best price for a new one today. (It's also the best price we've seen for this TV in any condition.) Features include:Note: a 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.