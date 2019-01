VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Vizio 43" SmartCast 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Display , model no. E43-E2, forwith. That's $82 under our July mention of a new model and is the lowest price we could find by $12 for a refurbished model. Features include 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution, Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Video, and more), and 4 HDMI inputs and USB.Note: It doesn't include a tuner. A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.