New
Walmart · 45 mins ago
Refurb Vizio 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$175 $348
free shipping

Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio D-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $174.99 with free shipping. That's $24 under our refurb mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $71 under the best price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
  • USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
  • Model: D43-F1
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart Vizio
Refurbished LED 43" 4K Flat HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register