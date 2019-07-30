- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio D-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $174.99 with free shipping. That's $24 under our refurb mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $71 under the best price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $80 less than the best we could find for a refurb today (this one is new) and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $319.99 with free shipping. That's $158 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it was $20 less in June.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio 65" LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Television for $998 with free shipping. That's $251 under our mention from a few days ago (although that included a $100 Dell gift card) and the lowest price we could find now by $251. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio SmartCast 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's a current low by $100, thanks to the gift card.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, a low by $391, and best deal we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished RCA 60" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $41 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio 36" 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar System with a $50 Dell Gift Card in Black/Silver for $129.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's tied with our March mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's a low today by $50.) Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Vizio V-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television, bundled with a $100 Dell gift card for $279.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
