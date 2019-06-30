New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Vizio 43" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart TV
$199 $348
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio D-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $199 with free shipping. That's at least $51 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best deal we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
  • USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • remote control via mobile device with the SmartCast app
  • Model: D43-F1
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart Vizio
Refurbished LED 43" 4K Flat HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register