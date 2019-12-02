Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 27 mins ago
Refurb Vizio 36" 5.1.2-Ch. Home Theater System
$230 $500
free shipping

That's $70 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Dolby Atmos
  • WiFi, Bluetooth, & Chromecast streaming
  • 6" wireless subwoofer
  • Model: SB36512-F6
