Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 31.5" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under the best price we could find for a new unit. (For further comparison, we saw a refurb for $9 less last October.) Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Vizio M-Series Quantum 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $629. (Non-members pay a $72.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $104. Shop Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $549.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $150.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $479.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $218 off list, and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's $50 less than the best deal we could find for a refurb today; this is new.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $219.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $70, although we saw it for $12 less in June. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $669.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $129 under last week's mention and by far the lowest price we've ever seen for this TV. (It's the best price we could find today by $177.) Deal ends August 28 at 8 am ET. Buy Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.)
Update: The price has increased to $51.43. Buy Now
Woot via Amazon offers the VIZIO SS2520-C6 2.0 TV Sound Stand in Black for $76.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $73.
Update: The price has dropped to $74.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $21 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio SmartCast 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $299.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $98 under our mention from a week ago and is tied as the best deal we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $79.) Deal ends August 28 at 8 am ET. Buy Now
