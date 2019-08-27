New
Walmart · 44 mins ago
Refurb Vizio 32" 720p LED HDTV
$100
free shipping

Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 31.5" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under the best price we could find for a new unit. (For further comparison, we saw a refurb for $9 less last October.) Buy Now

Tips
  • Note: A 90-day warranty applies, however it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
  • full-array LED backlight
  • USB 2.0
  • 2 HDMI inputs
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Vizio
Refurbished LED 720p 32" Flat Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register