New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Vizio 32" 1080p Flat LED HD Smart TV
$129 $170
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen for this model in any condition and the lowest refurb price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via Walmart.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: VIPRB-D32f-F1
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Vizio
Refurbished LED 1080p 32" Flat Smart TV Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register