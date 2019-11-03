New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Vizio 32" 1080p Flat LED HD Smart TV
$119 $198
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find by $30.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via Walmart.
  • No warranty information is included.
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • SmartCast OS with Chromecast (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: D32f-F1
