Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $21 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio 32" 2.0 Channel Sound Bar for $68 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the JBL Professional 5" Active Studio Monitor in Black for $89 with free shipping. That's tied with our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Adorama offers the Polk Audio 47" Floorstanding Tower Speaker in Midnight Mahogany for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $1,050 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Audiosavings via eBay offers two Denon 8" 220-watt RMS 3-Way Tri-Amped Studio Reference Monitor Speakers for $269.95 with free shipping. That's a savings of $430 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $849 with free shipping. That's $50 under our May mention, $425 per speaker, and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $550.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's refurb mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.)
Update: The price has increased to $51.43. Buy Now
Woot via Amazon offers the VIZIO SS2520-C6 2.0 TV Sound Stand in Black for $76.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $73. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $479.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $218 off list, and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's $50 less than the best deal we could find for a refurb today; this is new.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio M-Series Quantum 54.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $599.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $168 today. Buy Now
Sign In or Register