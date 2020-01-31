Open Offer in New Tab
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Refurb Vizio 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar
$33 $80
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen for this sound bar in any condition, and $42 under the best deal we could find today for a new one. Buy Now at Newegg

  • Apply coupon code "EMCDGFP37" to get this deal.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • 70Hz to 19kHz frequency response
  • 3.5mm stereo mini jack
  • USB
  • Model: SB2820n-E0B
  • Code "EMCDGFP37"
  • Expires 1/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
