That's the lowest price we've seen for this sound bar in any condition, and $42 under the best deal we could find today for a new one. Buy Now at Newegg
That's a buck less than the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
Thanks to the included gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Dell Home
Factoring the gift card, that's $5 under our December mention and a low today by $75. Buy Now at Dell Home
Huge savings on a variety of speakers with and without bezels. Shop Now at World Wide Stereo
Save as much as $202 on these systems. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $301. Buy Now at Adorama
That's $100 under the best deal we could find for a new pair and the lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
That's basically getting $15 for free. Buy Now at Newegg
That's $230 off list and within $5 of the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $25 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $140 off list and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
With the gift card, that's $10 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen for this monitor, including Black Friday prices. (It's the best deal today by $70.) Buy Now at Dell Home
