UntilGone · 30 mins ago
Refurb Vivitar Fitness Tracker w/ Heart Rate and Blood Pressure
$10 $13
free shipping

Apply coupon code "4697920-AFS" to make this $31 under the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • iOS and Android compatibility
  • tracks steps, distance, blood pressure, heart rate, calories burned, and sleep quality
  • shockproof and sweatproof
  • Code "4697920-AFS"
  • Expires 10/4/2020
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
