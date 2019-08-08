New
Refurb Vitamix S Series Professional-Grade Personal Blender
$170 $399
Vitamix offers its refurbished Vitamix S Series Professional-Grade Personal Blender in Black or Red for $169.95 with free shipping. That's about $229 less than you'd pay for a new one today, although we saw it for $10 less in our June mention. Buy Now

  • spill-proof vented lid and tamper
  • BPA-free 40-oz. and 20-oz. containers
  • 2 pre-programmed settings, variable speed control, and pulse option
  Expires 8/8/2019
