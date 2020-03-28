Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
1 hr ago
Refurb Vitamix Explorian 64-oz. Blender
$200
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "SAVENOW" to drop the price to $199.95.
Features
  • 10 variable speeds
  • laser-cut, stainless-steel hammermill and cutting blades
  • 64-oz. low profile container
  • self-cleaning
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVENOW "
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances Vitamix
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register