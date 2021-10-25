New
Vitamix · 22 mins ago
$297 $330
free shipping
Apply coupon code "VITACHAMP10" for a savings of $33, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Vitamix
- Available in Black at this price.
- A 5-year Vitamix warranty applies.
- 10 variable speeds
- metal drive system
- measures 20.5" x 8.75" x 7.25"
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Vitamix Ascent Series 64-Oz. Smart Blender
$525 $700
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 5 program settings
- touchscreen controls
- programmable timer
- built-in wireless connectivity
- Model: A3500
Amazon · 5 days ago
Treblewind 60W Mini Food Chopper
$8.40 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "60LCU1S2" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by TrebleWind via Amazon.
Features
- food-grade SUS304 stainless steel blades
- BPA-free blender jar
Amazon · 5 days ago
Starfrit Rotato Express
$15 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Live near a Belk store? You may be able to grab it in-store for a buck less.
Features
- non-slip base
- includes 2 spare blades
- Model: 093209-006
aukeyhome.com · 4 wks ago
Aukey Home Ice Cream Machine
$40 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
Features
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
SideDeal · 2 days ago
Crock-Pot 3.5qt. Hook Up Connectable Entertaining System
$34 $75
free shipping
You'd pay $40 via Amazon. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping and save $8.99.
Features
- up to six units can plug together using one outlet
- removable and dishwasher-safe stoneware and glass lids
