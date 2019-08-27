New
Refurb Verizon Ellipsis 8" 16GB Wi-Fi + 4G Android Tablet
$55
free shipping

Best Deal Today via eBay offers the Refurb Verizon Ellipsis 8" 16GB Wi-Fi + 4G Android Tablet in Blue or White for $54.95 with free shipping. That's about $50 off and the best deal we could find for a refurb. Buy Now

  • No warranty information is provided.
  • Qualcomm octa-core processor
  • 8" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
  • 16GB internal memory
  • 8MP camera
