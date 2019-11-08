New
Refurb Unlocked iPhone XR 64GB GSM Smartphone
$450 $750
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for this phone in any condition. (It's $149 less than buying a new one.) Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided, but a 30-day money-back guarantee applies.
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
