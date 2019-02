Apple offers its refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM/CDMA Smartphone with Apple Warranty in Space Gray or Silver forwith. That's $81 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit.Also available is the refurbished 256GB model forwith. That's $151 less than the best deal we could find for a new unit locked to a major wireless carrier.Note: Although some 3rd-party retailers offer iPhone X refurbs for less, these refurbs include a 1-Year Apple warranty (the same warranty as new units). They also include a new battery and outer shell, making them very similar to the physical condition of new units.