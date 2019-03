Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone SE 64GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Rose Gold or Gold forwith. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen for this model. (It's the lowest price for a refurb model now by $35.No warranty is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.First-time eBay customers can use coupon code "PERFECT3" to take an extra $3 off. Coupon expires March 28.