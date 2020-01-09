Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked iPhone 7 Plus 128GB GSM Smartphone
$244 $549
free shipping

That's $11 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb today by $19.)

Update: The price has dropped to $244. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by Kiss Electronics via Walmart.
  • A 1-year warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • available in Black
  • Published 22 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
