EMB Phones via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 128GB GSM Smartphone in Rose Gold forwith. That's $5 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (Excluding the below mention, it's the best deal we could find for a refurb now by $7, although most sellers charge over $300.)Note: A 60-day EMB Phones warranty applies.Rose Gold not your preferred look? BuySpry via eBay offers it several other colors for $244.99 with free shipping. (It's covered by a 60-day BuySpry warranty.)