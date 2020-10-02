New
eBay · 21 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone
$230 $720
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $230. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
  • Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Samsung
Unlocked Smartphone iOS Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register