eBay · 44 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Phone
$260 $720
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $39. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
  • A 90-day cellfeee warranty applies.
  • available in several colors
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core processor (2.65GHz / 1.7GHz dual quad-core)
  • 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM; 64GB internal storage
  • 8MP front-facing and 12MP rear-facing cameras
  • Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
