Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 21 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Phone
$235 $720
free shipping

That's $215 less than what you'd pay new and the best we've seen for this phone without a contract or carrier. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
Features
  • in Coral Blue or Lilac Purple
  • Model: SM-G960UZKAXAA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked Android Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register