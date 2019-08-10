New
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Android Smartphone
$329 $353
Certified Cells_1 via eBay continues to offer the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Android Smartphone in several colors for $328.87 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $24. Buy Now

  • A 30-day warranty is provided, although it is unclear who backs it.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.8GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
  • 6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • iris scanner & fingerprint reader
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
