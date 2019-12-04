Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Android Smartphone
$275 $322
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen for this model and the best deal we could find for a refurb today by $47, excluding other eBay vendors. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Cell_cow via eBay.
  • A 60-day Cell_cow warranty applies.
  • available in Lilac Purple
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.8GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
  • 6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
  • Model: SM-G965U
