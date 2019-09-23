Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $90. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $35, although we saw it for a buck less a month ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's a low by $10 and the best price we've seen. It's also $29 under our mention from a month ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $134 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our July mention, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Cell-Force via eBay offers the Unlocked Xiaomi Redmi 6A 32GB GSM Android Phone in Black for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
That's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit – it ties our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's $175 less than what you'd pay for it new and $35 under yesterday's mention. Buy Now at eBay
It's the best price we've seen and $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more; brands include DeWalt, Black + Decker, Bosch, and Hitachi. Shop Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
It's $398 under our July mention and the best deal we've seen for this TV. (It's also a low now by $300.) Buy Now at BuyDig
That's $124 less than what you'd pay for a sealed new unit. (We saw another open-box model for $200 in our May mention.) Buy Now at eBay
